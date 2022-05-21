“Listen to advice and accept discipline, and at the end you will be counted among the wise” Proverbs 19:20.

We all can fall into the trap of ignoring advice from others. Perhaps we are too occupied with our own thoughts in the moment, or perhaps we feel so strongly about something that we are unwilling to consider a different viewpoint. But when we do these things we struggle to reach our full potential.

Haven’t we all been wrong about something before? Can you say for certain that there is not chance it will happen again? The Lord has a way of teaching us lessons at times we may not expect. We must keep an open mind and an open heart to the things around us.

Another trap is failing to learn from those mistakes in which we do make. There are consequences to our actions and it would be unwise to ignore them. For this reason we must also open our minds to the disciplines we face so that we may grow as people.

Realize as well that there is certainly bad advice as well and we cannot simply accept it all as true and good. Sometimes even good people can give ill fated advice. It may not be intentional at all! Challenge yourself to continue to listen to their words with your whole heart and mind, but remember that you must consider these and all words that you hear.

Prayer:

“Lord, help me to listen to those who wish to give me advice. I can sometimes be ignorant and proud but these are people looking to help me. Help me to accept discipline when I have done wrong. Help me to see through the lies of those that wish harm upon me through their words, but may I not return their sinful actions with hate of my own. Through these actions may I grow as a person who walks with you, Lord.”

In Jesus’ Mighty Name,

AMEN!

Final Thoughts:

Our own ego can sometimes prevent us from fully listening to those around us. How many times have you regretted having not listened to someone’s advice? Let us pray today to be better listeners in these situations. Let us work to accept when we are wrong and become better because of it.

What a great feeling, that of learning and growing in the light of the Lord. Is there some advice you have been recently given that you could act upon right now?

If you have someone in your life that would benefit from hearing these words, please help spread the love of the Lord!

Be Greatly Blessed!

