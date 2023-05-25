Ado-Doguwa cleared of murder charges

Kunle Dada May 25, 2023
Ado-Doguwa
 Reports coming from the police and the Kano State Ministry of Justice, Department of Public Prosecution, DPP, says the House of Representatives Majority Leader Alhassan Ado Doguwa has no case to answer in murder charges against him.
The reports said there is no substantive evidence found from the police case files to charge him with culpable homicide.
 Kano State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice Musa A. Lawan, indicated on Thursday while briefing journalists on the findings and legal recommendations of the government on the criminal charges filed against the lawmaker that available evidence contained in the police case diary indicated no sufficient evidence to link Doguwa with the said offences despite contradictory comments of witnesses against the suspect.
“Based on the foregoing facts and observations, we are of the opinion that we cannot substantiate charges of criminal conspiracy, mischief by fire and culpable homicide against Doguwa.
“This is because we cannot find sufficient evidence to link with the said offences considering the fact that we are faced with so many inculpatory and exculpatory evidence for and against him. And the statements of those that implicated him were full of contradictions,” he said.

