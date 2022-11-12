Applications are invited from suitably qualified candidates for admission into the following Graduate Programmes of Emerald Energy Institute, University of Port Harcourt, Nigeria:

For Petroleum, Energy Economics, Policy and Strategic Studies

2022/2023 POST GRADUATE ADMISSIONS

Ph,D Petroleum Economics Ph.D Energy Economics MSc. Petroleum Economics and Policy Programme MSc. Energy Economics and Policy Programme Master of Petroleum Business Management Master of Energy Business Management Professional Master of Petroleum Economics (without dissertation) Professional Master of Energy Economics (without dissertation) Professional Sc. Petroleum Regulation and Policy (without dissertation) Professional Sc. Climate Change, Green Economy and Policy (without dissertation) Professional Sc. Energy Regulation and Policy (without dissertation) Professional Sc. Energy Transitions Management and Policy (without dissertation) PGD Petroleum and Energy Economics

Emerald Energy Institute for Petroleum and Energy Economics, Policy and Strategic Studies, University of Port Harcourt, is an Institute for graduate education in petroleum, energy economics, management & policy. Its vision is to educate, empower and engage professionals and corporate decision makers in the petroleum and energy sectors. The modular, flexible, and intensive Ph.D. is run in collaboration with Petroleum Engineering Department.

Admission Requirements for Post Graduate Programme (PGD)

Applicants shall be required to have a good Bachelor’s degree in either Sciences (Physical/Chemical), Management, Social Sciences, Geosciences, or Engineering. Holders of HND with a minimum Upper Credit may also apply. All candidates must also satisfy the minimum matriculation requirements of the University of Port Harcourt.

Admission Requirements for Masters of Energy Economics/Energy Business Management/Petroleum Business Management/ Petroleum Economics

Applicants shall be required to have a minimum of Second Class Honours (Upper Division) in a relevant field in Social Sciences, Management Sciences, Law, Sciences, Geosciences, or Engineering. However, candidates with Second Class Honours (Lower Division) with at least 3 years’ experience in the energy and petroleum industry may be considered. All candidates must also satisfy the minimum matriculation requirements of the University of Port Harcourt.

Admission Requirements for Master of Science (MSc.) Programmes

Candidates must possess a Bachelor of Science Degree with a minimum of Second Class (Upper Division) in Social Sciences, Management Sciences, Engineering or Physical Sciences. Sponsored company staff and candidates with at least three (3) years’ experience in the petroleum and energy industries and a Second Class (Lower Division) Degree with a minimum CGPA of at least 3.00 (on a 5-point scale) may also be considered. Law degree holders with enough years of experience in the oil, gas, and power industry may be considered as well.

Requirements for Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.) Programmes

Entry into the PhD programme shall be on a competitive basis. The following are the criteria for the admission of students to the programme:

Candidate with a B.Sc. Second Class Upper (or Lower Division degree with a CGPA of 3.0 and above on a 5-point scale, in Social and Management Sciences, Engineering or Geosciences with at least three years’ experience in the oil and gas industry) is eligible to

Applicants must have completed an M.Sc. degree in appropriate majors, with a minimum CGPA of 00 on a 5-point scale to be eligible for admission.

In addition to the above requirements, ALL candidates must also satisfy the minimum graduate school matriculation requirements of the University of Port Harcourt.

Methods of Instruction and Objectives

The curriculum is flexible and intensive. It is delivered in modules by University faculty and industry experts from Nigeria and abroad. On completion of this programme, the graduates would amongst others, have acquired skills that are relevant for careers in petroleum and energy industries; in government ministries, departments and parastatals that are responsible for managing petroleum and energy resources; and in banking/financial institutions, and energy and petroleum policy consulting units, and the academia.

Programme Duration

The duration of the PGD programme shall be 12 months of full time, modular, intensive Industry/company workers can equally attend modular/sandwich programmes and accumulate credits for 24 months (Part time)

The Professional Masters Programmes (Masters of Energy Economics/Energy Business Management/Petroleum Business Management/Petroleum Economics) at EEI can be completed in 18 months and a maximum of 24 months.

However, the duration of the Master of Science (MSc.) programmes is 6 quarters of full-time intensive study and 8 quarters of modular intensive study.

The Ph.D. programme is hybrid, intensive and flexible. It would require a minimum of 12 quarters of intensive course work subsequent to MSc degree from reputable institutions with a minimum CGPA of 4.00.

Application Fee

A non-refundable Application Fee of N25,000 (Twenty-five Thousand Naira) payable to Emerald Energy Institute, UNIPORT. The completed Application Forms should be submitted online or hard copies sent to Emerald Energy Institute office by courier service. Application Form can be obtained from Emerald Energy Institute, or be downloaded from the Website: www.eeiuniport.edu.ng

Completed Application Forms must be returned to the Director, Emerald Energy Institute for Petroleum, Energy Economics, Policy and Strategic Studies, University of Port Harcourt, eight (8) weeks from the date of publication.

Selected candidates may be invited for oral interview before admission is finalised.

For enquiries, please call 08030974510, 08055138530 or email: emeraldenergy@uniport.edu.ng

(Signed)

Mrs. Gloria O. Chindah, Ph.D

Registrar