Stanley Ugagbe | August 21, 2021
Presidential spokesperson, Femi Adesina, and his paymaster, President Muhammadu Buhari have come under public backlash over a post made by the former on Facebook.
Adesina, in the article titled “PMB: CALL HIM THE MASTER FINISHER,” heaped praises on Buhari, saying he should be ‘garlanded for being the Master Finisher’.
Some parts of the article read:
“The country has been agog this week with fallout from the signing of the long-awaited Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) into law. That legislation has now become Petroleum Industry Act (PIA).
President Muhammadu Buhari has done what Napoleon couldn’t do. Again and again. The Bill had defied Olusegun Obasanjo who introduced it, got the better of Umaru Musa Yar’Adua (God rest his soul), worsted Goodluck Jonathan, but has finally been subdued by Buhari. The man has proven to be adept at concluding things that had long trounced and vanquished many leaders before him.
“The PIB overwhelmed the first to eighth National Assembly, which couldn’t pass it into law. But through synergy and cooperation between the Executive and the Ninth Assembly, Nigeria now has a law for her cash cow, the oil and gas industry, more than 50 years after the last legislation, which had become obsolete.
“Today, out of the 37 inherited in comatose states, 12 have been completed, while 20 are prioritized for completion by 2023.
Now, to the shocking part. See the ages of the projects, in terms of when they were started, abandoned, and concluded.
“Kashimbilla Multipurpose Dam, in Taraba State. Commenced in 2007, completed by Buhari.
Ogwashi-Uku Multipurpose Dam, in Delta State. Begun in 2014, finished by Buhari.
Adada Dam in Enugu State. Started in 2011. Finished by, you know who.
Sulma Earth Dam, Katsina State, Begun in 2004. Now done.
Gimi Earth Dam, in Kaduna State. Year of commencement, 2009. Just concluded.
Alajue Small Earth Dam in Osun State. 2007. Now completed.
What of hydropower projects? The one in Gurara, Kaduna State was begun in 2003, and that of Dadin-Kowa in Gombe State, 2005. Both now completed.
And to irrigation projects. Mamu Awka Drainage and Land Reclamation, Anambra State, 2011. Azara-Jere, in Kaduna, 2007, Shagari Project in Sokoto, 2008, Sepeteri, in Oyo State, 2013, Ejule Ojebe, Kogi State, 2013. All now completed by Buhari.
Water Supply Projects. See them, and the years they were started. Central Ogbia Regional Project, Otuoke, Bayelsa State. 2012. Northern Ishan Regional Project, Edo State, 2011. Vom Water Supply Project, Plateau State, 2014. Takum, Taraba State, 2011. Federal University of Agric Makurdi, Benue State, 2005. Mangu Regional Water Supply, Plateau State, 2005, Ekeremor Water Supply, Bayelsa State, 2012.
Wait for this: Zonal Water Supply Project, Katsina State, 1992. Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, 2006. And many more. All now completed between 2016 and 2021”.
Reacting to the post, some Nigerians made the following comments:
Aim Johnson – U are right Femi… He has really finished this country. We pity for who is taking over from him.
Mustapha Abdullahi Mai Asho – Any policy that cannot make good impact to the country’s economy, so it is a meaningless policy. We need peace and better economy in our beloved nation.
Chiemeka Akwarandu – Indeed he has finished Nigeria. What’s is remaining
Prince Egbunike Sylvester – Ur plans on Nigerians will not work,integrating Repentant BOKO HARAM into Nigerian army so that one day Nigeria will be like Afghanistan , God will never allow that
Igwe Anyikwa Chimezie – Continue to praise your paymaster, you’re protecting your work. Continue. Only this week alone, we have lost more than 50 innocent lives, who are Nigerians and you’re there praising your paymaster who has failed to protect their lives. May God handle your life and the life of your children the way Buhari has handled Nigerians.
