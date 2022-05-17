Tuesday, May 17, 2022
Adesina rejects presidential nomination, says

Adams Peter

President of the African Development Bank, Akinwumi Adesina, has come out to put to rest the spiraling speculations concerning his entrance into the Nigerian presidential race.

In an official statement he said:

“I have been extremely humbled by several calls from Nigerians at home and abroad that I should consider running for the office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

I am very touched by all who have gone to great extent, with such huge sacrifices, of their own volition, to consider me worthy to be proposed for potential consideration. The coalition groups of youth, women, farmers, physically challenged and well-meaning Nigerians that have done this have expressed their genuine free will, political right, freedom of expression and association for my consideration, with the interest of Nigeria at heart.

While I am deeply honored, humbled and grateful for all the incredible goodwill, kindness, and confidence, my current responsibilities at this time do not allow me to accept to be considered.

I remain fully engaged and committed to the mission that Nigeria, Africa and all the non-African shareholders of the African Development Bank have given me for Africa’s development.

I remain fully focused on the mission of supporting the accelerated development and economic integration of Africa.

May God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

May God bless Africa.”

