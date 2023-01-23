Nigerian forward, Ademola Lookman was on target twice and had an assist for Atlanta against the Old Ladies of Turin. Ademola’s brace didn’t just salvage a point for Atlanta in the 3-3 show-piece encounter, it as well pushed Atlanta to the top 5 with 35 points.

Juventus has conceded 8 Serie A goals in their last two Serie A games against Napoli and Atlanta. Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman both have had a hand in 6 of those goals.

Ademola has now scored 11 Serie A goals, just two behind his Nigerian compatriot Victor Osimhen who tops with 13 goals.

Ademola opened the score chart for Atlanta just 4 minutes into the game. Before half-time, Dimaria and Milik scored as Juventus took the first-half win 2-1.

A minute into the second half, Ademola assisted Maehle, who leveled the game at 2-2. Seven minutes on, Ademola scored a leading goal of 3-2 for the visitors. Unfortunately, Danilo seized the point for Juventus in the 65th minute.

Juventus, who faced disciplinary actions, had 15 points deducted from their accumulation. They are seen in 9th place with 23 points after the encounter tonight.