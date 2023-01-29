Super Eagles forward Ademola Lookman’s winning goal for Atlanta last night against Sampdoria fired Atlanta to fourth place and helped him tighten the golden boot race to Nigerian compatriot Victor Osimhen. Ademola scored Atlanta’s second goal in the encounter, running his goals to 12 in the Serie1 golden boot race.

Atlanta won 2-0 at home against Sampdoria via Maehle’s and Lookman’s first and second-half goals, rising to fourth place with 38 points, they are now just two points below Inter who also won 2-0 last night.

Victor Osihmen with 13 goals and 3 assists remains top of the golden boot race, while Lookman moves closer to his Super Eagles teammate with 12 goals and 3 assists.