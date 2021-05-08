166 views | Stanley Ugagbe | May 8, 2021
The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has “sent a message of condolence to the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, whose son, Dare Adeboye, died in his sleep on Tuesday, 4th May, 2021″.
In a statement obtained by TNC on Saturday, the Islamic human rights organisation described the death of Dare Adeboye as a test of faith for his father and his followers. The statement was signed by MURIC’s director, Professor Ishaq Akintola.
The statement reads:
“We are deeply touched by the death of Pastor Enoch Adeboye’s son, Dare Adeboye, at 42. But we know that it will pass. This is a trial to test the faith of Pastor Adeboye, his family members and his followers. We must be strong in tribulation. We must not be shaken because it is written that we may have to suffer various trials (I Peter 1:6).
“MURIC commiserates with Pastor Enoch Adeboye, his family and the entire members of the Redeemed Church. May Allah give them the strength to bear the loss.”
