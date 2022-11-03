Pa Reuben Fasoranti, the head of the pan-Yoruba socio-political party Afenifere, claims that he was misrepresented in the media over the dispute between himself and the group’s acting leader, Pa Ayo Adebanjo.

Adebanjo’s status as the group’s acting head, according to Fasoranti, was never interrupted.

The organisation has been in crisis since Pa Fasoranti on Sunday endorsed Asiwaju Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress, while Adebanjo had earlier expressed support for Mr. Peter Obi of the Labour Party on behalf of the association.

In a statement sent on Thursday through his personal assistant in Akure, Mr. Adedapo Abiola, Fasoranti said that some of the media’s reporting on the subject was inaccurate.

The statement read, “It has come to Papa Reuben Fasonranti’s knowledge that some sections of the media, especially the social media, have been ascribing to him false statements designed to cause confusion and polarise Afenifere.

“I have Papa’s permission to say that he has not said Chief Ayo Adebanjo is no longer the acting leader of Afenifere nor that all future Afenifere meetings should henceforth be held at his residence in Akure.

“Papa’s main concern is the interest of the Yoruba in the complex political situation in Nigeria. It is also his concern that Afenifere should survive in dignity and remain a purveyor of the interest of the Yoruba race.”