In recent months, there has been an insalubrious and repugnant video trend of male comedians targeting women, pranking them to remove their pants in exchange for a tempting amount of money. In these egregious videos, a comedian will approach a lady by the roadside, and offer her an alluring amount of money if only she could remove her pants.

I have watched a few of such videos and in all of them, the targeted ladies complied – though, some were highly persuaded while others jumped into the offer like they were expecting it beforehand.

In the past, even though I found the videos nauseating and highly condemnable, I didn’t pay attention – perhaps it wasn’t yet time for me to harp on the ill development. However, I came across one of such videos yesterday and it broke me, hence the need for this discourse. In the video, the comedian approached the lady by a popular roadside, and asked her to remove her top, trouser, and pant (go completely naked) with a promise that he will give her N20,000. The lady thought about the supposed juicy offer for a few minutes and decided to go for it. Before you know what was happening, she has removed her trouser completely. As she was making a move to remove her top, the comedian who superficially looked befuddled, stopped her. He probed her on why she decided to do it despite being by the roadside. The lady explained that she needed the money urgently, that she has a certain ailment and needed N10,000 to get drugs urgently. She added that earlier that day, she had approached four persons (apparently males) to seek help but they all wanted to sleep with her before they could give her the money. In her words, she declined and so this offer of just going naked for double the amount she wanted is perhaps, the handiwork of her chi. Haven listened to her ordeal, the comedian seemed to have pity on her and asked her to put on her trouser immediately. He gave her the N20,000 and also told her to follow her to a nearby POS spot so he can withdraw more money for her.

THE ISSUES

First, I find it disdainfully ridiculous that comedy has degenerated to a point where women are being publicly targeted for such a show of shame. It is rather unfortunate that like our lugubrious politicians, these woke comedians understand that there is acute hunger in the land and so they are using that to prey on innocent women in a bid to project their platforms. I dare to say that none of those comedians will find the supposed act FUNNY or a joke if such a thing is done to their sister, mother, or any female relative.

Secondly, I cannot fathom how a morally upright lady in her right senses can agree to publicly agree to go naked because of money. It’s even befuddling and outstandingly shocking that someone you don’t know will approach you in public and the dust coming out of the person’s mouth is that you should go naked in exchange for money and you will jump on it rather than emptying a ‘CAN OF WORM’ on the infidel’s head. Things like this further substantiate the moral decadence and wokeness some of us have been frowning at. Believe it or not, every average Nigerian has their share of the spoil in this nation and so, when you condescend to completely throw your conscience into the mud in a bid to make money, it simply shows that you have lost your morals.

Thirdly, that our sisters can agree to do such in the public is another testament to the hardship in the country. Even though some persons are natural gluttons, even though some have been given a reprobate mind and could do anything for money, even though some careless about what others will say or what their faith teaches, the reality is that it is condition that is pushing some to do such things. With the sordid state of the country and how the economy is taking a toll on the average Nigerians, a lot of people are left with no option but to prey on every opportunity whether good or evil to fend for their belly.

Conclusively, why some men have made it a ritual to want to have sex with women before they can help them remains a conundrum to me. This again portrays the growing rottenness in the society. To date, I am yet to actually understand how sex became so watered that it is no longer revered. And apart from the spiritual implications of illicit sexual affairs, I find it hysterically disdainful that a woman that you know nothing about her health status will open legs for you and you will dive in, a man that you know nothing about his health history will remove boxer for you and you will swim in.

I have always frowned at this ever-metamorphosing trend of targeting women as objects of sex just to promote your platform. Our comedy videos are now littered with breasts and nyansh. It now seems like if there is NO element of nudity on the part of the women, the video will not sell.

Without mincing words, this act is barbaric, malodorous, odoriferous, egregious, sardonic, and condemnable and there is no element of fun in it. I am calling on the right authorities to urgently clamp down on this evil trend.

Stanley Ugagbe is passionate about effecting change through writing.

ugagbestanley@gmail.com