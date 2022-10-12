In you I find a daughter, a daughter of zion. You dazzle like the brightest of all stars, shooting out the goodness of your heart and love uncensored. Like a shooting star, to all men it spread.

The blaze you trailed, the hearts so pained and forlorn you put smiles on, cry to heaven for you daily.

No show, no flouncing, far from the bravado of human nature and arrogance you give, most times unnoticed and unannounced.

Your fame resounds, your exploits beyond counts, like a river it flows not in any particular order, but trailing behind the flow of the Spirit of God that enables ,directs and empowers.

As bright as you are, glowing and glittering in bodly appearance, your spirit glows too with kindness,love,compassion and empathy.

Come into my arms! Come, for my presence gives and guarantees safety and assurance of a place in eternity.

Come! You earned through your heart of Gold a golden place in my heart. Come! For the fragrance of your kindness to humanity, your milk of human kindness and the very resolve to give nothing that wouldn’t cause you nothing to me, heals my wounds and soothes my bleeding heart, Come! Adaora my love.

From my throne, encircled by the choirs of Angels and Archangels, the 24 elders bowing in perpetual Adoration, your basket of blessings get stock daily, an assurance, doubly too of my presence in your life real time. Come! Adaora my love.

Nothing! Nothing!! Nothing!!! Empty we came, whatever we have, as life smiles at us, let us remember, it wouldn’t have been without me.

I am the God of all flesh, I giveth life, I aslo giveth death. The world revolves around me, by my command it either stands or falls.

Nothing is too difficult, nothing beyond me. In me you live and have your being.

The world is my footstool, I need nothing and I desire nothing of your wealth and riches. None makes me less a God, but in the less privileged and through support to charity cheerfully and freely given, my reward for you is assured.

You have done well Adaora Umeoji! Your kindnesss resounds all through the earth. Though without noise and pegentry, without trumpet and tambourine, the sound still reverberates.

I have seen! I have heard! I have experienced hearts welled up in joy and happiness, pulled out from poverty and penury,all for your show of love . You have done well! You have known the very essence of life and riches and you have been an amazing caretaker of my resources.

It will be echoed one day, when your wealth will fail, your breath gone and your body cold and stiff. Come ! Come! Adaora my love, my faithful daughter in whom I am well pleased. Come and behold the magnificent of your house in my mansion built and furnished by the materials and resources of your charity, dedication and faithfulness.

To You who reads this, where is your place in my heart? Who cries when you die? What will be said by your graveside? Life is short, too ephemeral to hold unto things, playing God with them and thinking it is all there is to life.

Life is short and empty, the very meaning it has, is often seen in giving, living for others and emptying self for others to live, not in stocking and stashing, as often seen in many of us.

Come My love Adaora! You have done well! A mark you have made, carving a niche in the hearts of many that drink from your well of kindness.

Come my love Adaora Umeoji! Your kindness and heart of Gold, a bleeding edge. Come into my outstretched arms and be safe and secured from the roaring and noisy pestilence. A thousand may fall at your side. Ten thousand at your right hand but it shall not come near you for in you I’m well pleased.

Jarlath Opara Jarlathuche@gmail.com