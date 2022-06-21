Tuesday, June 21, 2022
Adam Dodd raises awareness of the importance of CPR training after his girlfriend saved his life

Adam Dodd raises awareness of the importance of CPR training after his girlfriend saved his life

Oladimeji Adeoye

Oladimeji Adeoye

The FC United of Manchester player has revealed in a letter, how his girlfriend saved his life from cardiac arrest via Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR). The 29-year defender further disclosed that his girlfriend’s bravery and doctors, who fitted him with an automatic defibrillator like Christian Eriksen, saved his life.

In his open letter written to fans of FC United of Manchester, he raises awareness of why people should be trained on how to use the device for emergency purposes, as he faced.

“On June 3, my life was completely turned upside down,”

“I went to bed as normal with my girlfriend and, a couple of hours later, she woke up to the sounds of me in cardiac arrest. My heart had stopped and I was dying.

“Luckily, she heard my gasping and called 999 and performed CPR until the ambulance arrived 16 minutes later.

“If I hadn’t received this CPR, I would have died or would be brain-dead.

“I am extremely lucky to be alive, and I want to raise awareness about the importance of being CPR trained and people knowing about public defibrillators and how to use them because this is what can save someone’s life.”

According to Wikipedia, Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) is an emergency procedure consisting of chest compressions often combined with artificial ventilation to manually preserve intact brain function until further measures are taken to restore spontaneous blood circulation and breathing in a person who is in cardiac arrest. It is recommended in those who are unresponsive with no breathing or abnormal breathing, for example, agonal respirations.

