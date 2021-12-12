The Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Professor Bolaji Owasanoye, SAN, has said that the Anti-Corruption and Transparency Units (ACTUs) in Ministries Department and Agencies of governments are neither spies nor a tool for witch-hunting.

Speaking at the inauguration of ACTUs of the Federal Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovations held recently in Abuja, Professor Owasanoye, who was represented by Mr. Olayinka Aiyegbayo said that the ACTUs were helping management in building systems and processes, which are open and transparent in line with the global best practices and the tenets of the public service.

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Mr. Edet Sunday Akpan acknowledged the Commission’s effort in minimizing corruption in the public sector through the establishment of ACTUs in MDAs.

He cautioned the Staff to avoid any wrongdoing concerning their official engagement while encouraging them to be people of proven integrity.

‘’This Ministry which has the responsibility of facilitating the development and deployment of Science, Technology, and Innovation to enhance the pace of socio-economic development of the country must ensure that this sensitive task is effectively achieved. It is therefore important for staff to understand their responsibilities and learn to live above board to propel the Ministry to attain greater heights.’’ He advised.

Continuing, he said, ‘’The ACTU is expected to effectively carry out its assigned duties of building ethical culture, through the conduct of System Study and Review of processes and procedures, and constant sensitization of staff, development, and implementation of Code of Ethics, and the conduct of preliminary investigations into complaints received among others.’’

In her closing remarks, the Chairperson of the ACTU thanked the management and staff of the Ministry and ICPC for giving them the opportunity to serve as members and for finding them worthy, while promising to put in their best in discharging their duty.