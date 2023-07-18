Actress Mimi Orjiekwe reportedly detained following an alleged N700 million fraud

Three days after she posted charming Instagram images on July 14 to mark her birthday, Mimi was arrested for fraud.

The Special Fraud Unit (SFU) Ikoyi, Lagos state is said to have detained Nollywood actress Mimi Orjiekwe on Monday night on allegations that she failed to fulfill a contract worth N700,000,000 that was given to her by businessman Mr. Micheal Diongoli.

According to a blog post by Cuttie Julls, Mr. Micheal Diongoli paid Mimi Orjiekwe a total of N700 million (seven hundred million naira) to secure the contract to supply particular furniture pieces for home interior design, but she didn’t deliver.

Insiders claim that Mimi Orjiekwe has been awol for almost two months since collecting the N700 million from the businessman.

Due to this, Mr. Micheal Diongoli petitioned the Ikoyi law enforcement police department for assistance in finding and apprehending Mimi Orjiekwe.