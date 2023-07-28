Actors Guild of Nigeria sets date for International film festival

The National President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Emeka Rollas, disclosed on Tuesday at a news conference in Lagos, that an international film festival in partnership with the African Travel Film Festival, will be held in Miami, Florida.

According to him, Nollywood actors will tour the Telemundo studio in Miami, explore the beaches in the area on a boat cruise, and get more knowledge through masterclasses on filmmaking.

He added that the International Film Festival will hold from November 9th-11th in order to spur cross-cultural collaborations in filmmaking which will feature a red carpet gala and awards, film screenings, panel discussions, city tours, workshops, and seminars.

Dr Alex Okoroji, the Chairman of the Organising Committee for the festival announced the theme for the festival as “The Future of Nollywood Actors in the Global Economy.”

AGN believes that the festival will be a great opportunity to showcase Nigerian talents to a global audience and promote cultural understanding, fostering the bilateral ties between Nigeria and US.

The festival already has a line-up of over 70 Nollywood stars that would be attending and is still open for interested actors.