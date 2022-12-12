Rule of Law and Accountability Advocacy Centre, RULAAC has asked Nigeria authorities to uphold respect for the human rights of Nigerians, to enforce the rights of numerous victims of human rights violation, and take effective steps to prevent human rights violations and impunity in Nigeria.

The call by the rights group came over the weekend as the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, UDHR, was marked the world over.

Human Rights Day is observed every year on 10 December — the day the United Nations General Assembly adopted, in 1948, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR).

The UDHR is a milestone document, which proclaims the inalienable rights that everyone is entitled to as a human being – regardless of race, colour, religion, sex, language, political or other opinion, national or social origin, property, birth or other status.

The theme of this year’s celebration is ‘Dignity, Freedom, and Justice for All’.

Speaking on the event, the executive director of RULAAC, Okechukwu Nwanguma said the continued non-implementation of the reports of the various panels set up by the various states, speaks negative prospects for the efforts to protect human rights in the country.

The group urged the federal government to act on the reports of the various state Panels on police brutality.

According to RULAAC, “This is one necessary step to end impunity for human rights violations by state and non-state actors in Nigeria.

“On this 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, RULAAC calls on Nigeria authorities to uphold respect for the human rights of Nigerians, to enforce the rights of numerous victims of human rights violation, and take effective steps to prevent human rights violations and impunity in Nigeria.

“Thousands of citizens who appeared before Panels set up by various state governments and the federal government to investigate complaints of police brutality and human rights abuses in the aftermath of the October 2020 #EndSARS protests and to deliver justice to victims are yet denied justice.

“Thousands of Nigerians continue to suffer victimization and abuse by law enforcement agencies two years after EndSARS.

“RULAAC calls on the Federal Government to demonstrate commitment to ending impunity for human rights violations by acting on the reports of the various state Panels on police brutality, as well as Panels set up at the Federal level with a view to implementing remedies including compensations for victims as well as bringing perpetrators to account.”

The RULAAC also commended police officers who continue to respond to reforms and acting professionally in accordance with the law and professional standards.