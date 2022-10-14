Awka

Governor Chukwuma Soludo should immediately act on the EndSars Judicial Panel of inquiry report submitted in March, this year to the state government.

The panel, made up of over 35 major stakeholders cutting across sundry interests and headed by retired Justice Veronica Umeh, had upon inception, received over 300 petitions and made recommendations in a report it submitted to the State Government.

Top among the recommendations, was the payment of N699.5million compensation for 170 petitioners/families of dead victims of police brutality and for victims with permanent deformities to be paid between N1million and N3million, depending on the extent of their injuries, while those with minor injuries should receive between N400,000 and N1million.

It also suggested that all EndSARS policemen found culpable to be prosecuted even as all officers and men of the Nigeria Police Force would be going on annual psychological examination,

The report also recommended the forensic examination of the Awkuzu and Nnewi SARS offices, where extrajudicial killings took place.

Former Governor Willie Obiano had announced that N200 million had been set aside for the compensation but nothing was done until he left office.

Many members of the panel had at some point disembarked from the panel alleging the then governor was only trying to pay lip service to the whole issue.

A member of the panel and leader of the Civil Society Groups in Anambra, Prince Chris Azor in a chat with TNC correspondent in Awka, said acting on the report should be the first step towards achieving peace, justice and security in the state.

According to Azor, the panel submitted its report to the State Government on Tuesday, 15th March, 2022 at the Government House, Awka and it was received by the then Secretary to the State Government, Prof Solo Chukwulobelu who assured that the former government will work with the incumbent on the implementation.

“Recall that as a result of the nationwide protests in October 2020, the Federal Government enjoined all States to constitute judicial panels of inquiry to address the five (5) point demand of the protesters, namely, immediate release of all arrested protesters, psychological evaluation and retraining of all disbanded SARS officers prior to their redeployment, compensation for all victims of police brutality, investigation and prosecution of errant police officers, and increased police salary.

“Anambra State Government accordingly constituted the Panel and the Panel had completed its work over a year and made recommendations in a report submitted to the State Government.

“The State Government in its effort to address security challenges in the State should, as a first step, act on the report to ameliorate the various injuries suffered by victims and their families.

“This should be fundamental towards achieving desired peace and security in the State and indeed the Southeast region,” he said.

Azor warned against the negative implication of not implementing the recommendations of the report, saying it will be counter-productive, considering the security situation in the state and the Southeast region.

“Failure to act on this report will no doubt widen the gap between the citizens and government.

“The government by not implementing the recommendation, will also be seen to be promoting injustice to the afflicted, an this may likely bring about another ENDSARS protest in the near future.

“If this action is not also taken, it may deepen and worsen the trust deficit between the people and law enforcement agents.

“So, we strongly recommend that the state government moves fast to act on the report,” Azor advised.

While up till this moment, no action has been taken on the said report, it was gathered that the new administration of Governor Soludo, had at inception, constituted a Truth, Justice and Peace Commission with Prof Chidi Odinkalu and Ambassador Bianca Odimegwu Ojukwu as Chairman and Secretary respectively.

It is however unclear as to whether the Commission will start up where the panel left off.