Shea butter and ginger grown in Nigeria have been recognized in a recent analysis by African International Trade & Commerce as prospective Geographical Indications (GI) products that might significantly help the federal government achieve its diversification goals.

The research, “Value Chain Analysis of Nigeria Ginger and Shea Butter as Possible Geographical Indications (GIs) Goods under the Government of Nigeria’s Zero-Oil Strategy,” was published by the Africa International Trade and Commerce Research (AITCR) in collaboration with the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC).

Both products have “significant market potential in various international markets, such as Europe, the United States, and Asia” according to the study, which urged the federal government and pertinent stakeholders to pay special attention in light of the significant economic opportunities in the value-chains.

Speaking at the unveiling/validation workshop on market access and value-chain analysis for the products for non-oil products, Dr. Ezra Yakusak, Executive Director/Chief Executive, NEPC, praised the AITCR for the effort and said the results would support the federal government’s diversification agenda.

According to him, registering Nigeria’s shea butter and ginger under the GIs system would protect these distinctive Nigerian traditional goods from copying and abuse and raise their value on global markets.

The project, specifically, would provide chances for smallholder farmers and rural communities engaged in producing these items to get better prices and make more money, according to the NEPC CEO.

Yakusak, who was represented by Mr. Ben Anani, NEPC Deputy Director, Policy and Strategy Department, claimed that the results’ validation signaled the beginning of the process of establishing a legal framework to protect Nigerian GI products in order to increase exports and support producers’ income and quality of life.

However, Mr. Sand Mba-Kalu, the executive director of AITCR, stated in his presentation that the analysis gave important insights into the potential of Nigerian shea butter and ginger as GI goods.

He added that AITCR was dedicated to supporting the development of the products and promoting their export to international markets as part of the zero-oil goal and that the study will help stakeholders come up with strategies to improve the value chains and market access for these products.