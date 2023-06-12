Access Pensions Introduces Personalized Financial Planning Services

According to Access Pensions, it would provide individualized financial planning to consumers to help them move to a pleasant retirement.

Dave Uduanu, the Managing Director of Access Pensions, made this information public, stating that the company prioritized its clients’ financial futures and that they could benefit from additional service thanks to its in-house expertise.

In Abuja over the weekend, he made this statement during talks with some of its high-net-worth individual clients.

Uduanu announced: “Many individuals enter retirement without proper preparation. It is crucial to start planning for retirement as early as possible, ideally beginning to consider post-retirement plans around the age of 40. Neglecting to assess your cash flow, lifestyle, and expected post-retirement expenses can lead to challenges in sustaining yourself during retirement.”

“When discussing retirement and pension, it is essential to address three critical concerns before retiring: housing, children’s education, and healthcare. While healthcare falls outside the purview of our industry, it remains a crucial aspect to consider in retirement planning.”

He continued by saying that the individualized financial service was designed to make sure that retirement savings were used for what they were intended for and were not exhausted by costs such as rent, tuition, or medical expenditures.

He also said that comprehensive financial planning addresses issues with schooling while retirement saving account (RSA) mortgage equity support can help people with their housing demands.

Other Access Pensions partners had the opportunity to highlight complimentary services that could improve the clients’ financial security during the event. Clients have access to a wide variety of services as a component of the Access Corporation ecosystem.

Beyond pensions, the partnership with other organizations like Coronation Insurance and Coronation Trustees includes their total financial well-being.

As part of its value-added services, Access Pensions also provides wealth advisory and financial planning to its clients.

There are three unique periods of retirement, each with their own traits, according to Uchenna Edeh, Regional Head of the Corporate Team at Access Pensions. The initial stage is marked by an abundance of resources, which is followed by a stage where resources start to run out and the retiree becomes dependent on retirement funds. Finally, costs tend to rise dramatically in the final period, frequently due to healthcare costs.

