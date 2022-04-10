Accept nonsense to access much sense – Omokri tells Graduates

Popular Nigerian Table Shaker, Reno Omokri has urged young graduates not to be in a hurry to leave their parents’ house.

In a post on Facebook, Omokri stated that there is still more to be learnt under one’s parents after school, adding that remaining in their parents’ house will help them save money to start a business.

He wrote:

Dear youths,

When you graduate and get a job, don’t immediately leave your parents house to rent a place. If possible, stay with your parents. Endure any discomfort. Then save what you’d have spent on rent and use it as capital to start a business or buy a home. Don’t be in a hurry to run when you have not learnt to crawl.

If your parents live far from where you work, then move in with your siblings or other close family member. Be humble. Respect who you live with. Accept nonsense. It is the price you pay to access much sense!

