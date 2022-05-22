Sunday, May 22, 2022
AC Milan lay their hands on the Serie A again after eleven years of waiting

Oladimeji Adeoye

The last time Milan celebrated just like they did tonight was eleven years ago when they won the Serie A in the 2010-11 season under Massimiliano Allegri. They have strived for eleven years, and tonight they won their nineteen SerieA in history, nineteen behind Juventus who are labelled to be the most successful club in Italy with thirty-eight titles.

Although they have not had a smooth run in the UEFA Champions League this season after they were dumped out from the group stage which had the likes of Liverpool and Atlético Madrid.

Former Arsenal and Chelsea striker Olivia Giroud was the man on target tonight for Milan, scoring a brace in the first half of the game. Ivorian midfielder Franck Kessie netted Milan’s third goal in just 36 minutes. Milan had a susceptible win over Sassuolo at the Mapei Stadium – Città del Tricolore.

They finished top of the league with two points above close rival Inter who also had a 3-0 win over Sampdoria tonight. Cagliari, Genoa, and Venezia all were confirmed relegated. A good campaign for Napoli and Juventus, who will join Milan and Inter in the UEFA Champions League next season.

