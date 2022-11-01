AC Milan has announced that head coach Piolis has extended his contract with the club until 2025. The Italian was appointed as AC Milan’s manager in 2019 after which he guided Milan to their first-ever Serie A title after 11 years last season. The 51-year-old after clinching the Scudetto was voted Serie A coach of the year and coach of the season. He was nominated coach of the month 4 times last season.

This season, Stefano Pioli AC Milan sits in third place on the Serie A log just a point behind Atlanta who sits in second place and 6 points behind league leaders Napoli.

Since his arrival, Milan has averaged 1.97 points per match, returned to Champions League football and won a scudetto while having one of the youngest teams in Serie A.

On the club website, AC Milan announced its extension:

“AC Milan is happy to announce Stefano Pioli has extended his contract until 30 June 2025.

Having begun this virtuous path, which led to the 2021/22 Serie A title, AC Milan and Stefano shall continue to work on this ambitious project which reflects the Club’s history and values.”