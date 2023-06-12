AC Milan Ex-Owner and Former Italian PM, Silvio Berlusconi Is Dead

The former owner of popular Italian club, AC Milan who was also a former prime minister of Italy died on Monday.

AC Milan, the football club which won a host of domestic and European titles under Silvio Berlusconi’s ownership, called him “unforgettable” in a tribute after his death aged 86 Monday.

“Thank you, Mr President. Always with us,” the club said in a statement, adding it was “grieving the passing of the unforgettable Silvio Berlusconi”

Berlusconi reigned supreme at Milan from 1986 until 2017, during which time the club won 29 trophies, including five Champions League and eight Italian league titles.

Carlo Ancelotti, who won two Champions League titles as a player for AC Milan in 1989, 1990 before then coaching the club to two more European successes in 2003 and 2007, led the tributes to the former club president.

