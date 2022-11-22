“I am going to shake the heavens and the earth, the sea also and the dry land … and they will come with the wealth of all nations, and I will fill this house with glory.” *– Haggai 2:6-7 NASB*

God had blessed His people abundantly. But, because of sin and disobedience, they had squandered those blessings. As they returned from exile, it would have been easy to dwell on past mistakes, remember that the riches He had given were gone, and worry about the nations around them.

God wanted them to understand that He knew their mistakes, but their waste had not diminished His resources. He reminded them, “The silver is Mine and the gold is Mine” (v. 8). He even would shake the nations who would provide their wealth.

As they confessed their sins and returned to Him, He was ready to bless them, so their latter glory would be greater than the former.

How easily we can focus on our mistakes and think about our limits. God continually reminds us that He has no limits. All things are possible with Him.

Like those ancient Israelites, we too can be forgiven when we have sinned if we return to God and ask for forgiveness. As we give our tithes and offerings, He is ready to bless us from His abundant storehouse (Malachi 3:10). If we have wasted opportunities and resources, we can be given second chances, like the prodigal son (Luke 15:11-24).

Make sure your heart is clean before Him. Seek to be a faithful steward of the resources He gives you. Don’t limit Him, for He has no limits! Believe Him for abundant blessings! Have faith!

*Reflection Question:*

How are you being faithful with your God-given resources this week?

*Prayer*

Father, thank You for Your abundant blessings. Help me to be faithful with the resources You have given me. In Jesus’ name, amen.

Today’s Bible Reading

Haggai 2