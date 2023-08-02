Although Abuja is associated with administrative works the city’s administrative buildings and offices are laced with unique natural destinations that nature lovers and enthusiasts are sure to cherish.

Here are some of Abuja’s top nature destinations:

1. Almat Farms

Almat Farms is one of Abuja’s most notable spots for being one with nature and away from the city’s bustle. It is located in Kuje, Abuja, and sits on a 40-hectare land. The farm primarily focuses on agriculture, hospitality, equestrian, and recreation. It features pasture grounds for livestock grazing, leisure, and corporate getaways, farms that grow bell peppers, tomatoes, watermelons, cabbages, broccoli, and cucumbers amongst others.

In addition, the farm has over 30 horse breeds from Argentina, several modern huts, and golf courses.

2. National Children Park and Zoo

National Children Park and Zoo is a simple but monumental park that sits off The Central Business District Abuja, Asokoro, Extension in Abuja. The park features trees and grass carpets for picnics, safe playgrounds and swings for children while the zoo possesses animals like lions, buffalo, tortoises, pythons, porcupines, camels, goats, and so on.

The zoo also provides astonishing close-up views of Aso Rock.

3. Dawaki Hills

Dawaki Hills are a series of hills spread about the Dawaki Community in Abuja. The surrounding valleys below the hill slope consist of several rock outcrops, boulders, and sparse vegetation. It is a popular hiking spot and provides lovely views of Dawaki town. 4. Pedam Lake

Pedam Lake is a hidden lake located behind Aso Rock and the presidential villa. The lake can be accessed through the National Children Park and Zoo. The habitat is home to several flora and fauna and is a serene environment perfect for unwinding.

6. National Arboretum

The National Arboretum is another great nature destination in Abuja. It is a 100-hectare botanical garden located at the Three Arms Zone of Abuja. It was established in 1999 with the aim of conserving and promoting the genetic resources of plants in Nigeria. However, the conservation area requires special passes for access.

7. Jabi Lake

Jabi Lake is a lake located in the Jabi Area of Abuja. It was formed from a man-made earth dam, initially created to provide water to the residents of Abuja. It occupies an area of about 1,300 hectares. The lake is home to the Clarias gariepinus fish.

Besides the lake, there is a park where visitors can relax. The lake can be accessed by boats and speedboats.

8. Usuma River

The Usuwa River is a prominent river situated in Ushafa, Bwari, Abuja. It possesses a dam that serves as a source of potable water for consumption by residents of the FCT. The hills around the river and dam are notable hiking and picnic spots. Individuals can also fish and go for boat rides.

These are only a few of Abuja’s top nature features, as the town features several botanical gardens, hills, and parks. Note that the accessibility of some of these destinations may be restricted. It’s important to make your findings before visiting these sites.

