Abuja’s Top Art Destinations

Located in central Nigeria, the capital city of Abuja has a reputation for being well-planned and purposely constructed to meet the country’s administrative purposes. Apart from the government houses, offices, and malls that grace its terrain, there exist art destinations for art enthusiasts. These vibrant locations showcase the union of local artworks and culture with Abuja’s modernity.

Korean Cultural Center

Korean Cultural Center is a cultural center established by the Republic of Korea’s Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism in 2010. It was built to enhance friendship, bilateral relations, and understanding between Korea and Nigeria through cultural and educational programs. Whilst it is not exactly an art center, it is sure to be loved by art enthusiasts as it teaches the ways of the Korean people and explores their history and art.

The center consists of relics of Korean culture and artworks, an 80-capacity Studio/Theatre; where films and documentaries about Korean culture are shown, an equipped Taekwondo Hall; where training is conducted weekly, a Library, and a classroom; where the Korean Language is taught.

The center is situated on the 2nd Floor of the Rivers State Building, Central Business District.

Thought Pyramid Art Centre

Thought Pyramid Art Centre is an independent, non-profit, modern, and contemporary art space located in Wuse, Abuja. The Art Center was founded by Creative Director, Gallerist, and Curator Jeff Ajeushi in 2008. It collects, conserves, and studies modern and contemporary art of Africa, and the African Diaspora.

The Art Center also holds exhibitions, theatre performances, symposiums, workshops, musical events, lectures, and art education programs like M.A.P (Music, Art & Poetry Program).

Retro Africa Gallery

Retro Africa Gallery is a modern art platform and gallery situated in a tranquil neighborhood of Asokoro. It was founded by Abdullahi Umar and Dolly Kola-Balogun in 2015 and was created as a community for art enthusiasts, curators, and collectors. The gallery holds exhibitions, art fairs, public outreach programs, and intercultural dialogues. The gallery showcases local paintings, statues, and local fabrics.

Institut français du Nigéria

Although the French institute in Nigeria is not purely an art center, it is an institute that was built to provide French lessons, courses, and examinations for children, students, and professionals. The institute was founded by the worldwide organization of Instituts français (French Institutes) and is located in Wuse 2. It is the only one in Nigeria.

The institute’s cultural center hosts local, national, and international art events to promote friendly ties between France, francophone countries, and Nigeria. In addition, the center offers regular piano, guitar, singing, dance, theatre, and visual arts lessons.

Exhibition Pavilion

The exhibition pavilion in Garki, Abuja, is a popular destination for The Abuja Literary Society which holds its annual ALitFest. It is a great place to host workshops, trade fairs, seminars, and festivals.

Discovery Museum

The discovery museum is the first digital museum in Nigeria. What makes this art destination unique from other spots is that it synchronizes art, tech & history. The Museum contains restaurants, a gaming center, 3 cinemas, an adult museum, a children’s museum, a children’s play area, an event center for corporate functions, an outdoor green space for social bonding, and gift shops.

The museum is located in Wuse 2, Abuja.

Nike Art Gallery

Nike Art Gallery is a branch of the popular Nike Art Gallery in Lagos. It was founded by Chief Nike Okundaye. It features wall sculptures that mirror the Osun grove, metal works, a giant elephant sculpture made of tire, paintings, as well as tye and dye, and works of art on fabric.

The gallery is located in Piwoyi village along airport road.

Dolapo Obat Gallery

Dolapo Obat Gallery is a contemporary space for art education. Its aim is to inform minds and inspire beauty creation. It was founded by Dolapo Obat and is located in Maitama. The gallery exhibits contemporary artworks by African artists – paintings, photographs, and sculptures.

Zamko Bookshop

Zamko Bookshop is an exciting art bookshop located in Maitama. It has beautiful wooden decorations and sculptures. Its book/literature collection includes; local fiction and non-fiction, African diaspora literature, children’s stories, motivational books, academic literature, western literature, and so on.