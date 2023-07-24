Abuja’s Top Art Destinations
Located in central Nigeria, the capital city of Abuja has a reputation for being well-planned and purposely constructed to meet the country’s administrative purposes. Apart from the government houses, offices, and malls that grace its terrain, there exist art destinations for art enthusiasts. These vibrant locations showcase the union of local artworks and culture with Abuja’s modernity.
Korean Cultural Center
Thought Pyramid Art Centre
Thought Pyramid Art Centre is an independent, non-profit, modern, and contemporary art space located in Wuse, Abuja. The Art Center was founded by Creative Director, Gallerist, and Curator Jeff Ajeushi in 2008. It collects, conserves, and studies modern and contemporary art of Africa, and the African Diaspora.
The Art Center also holds exhibitions, theatre performances, symposiums, workshops, musical events, lectures, and art education programs like M.A.P (Music, Art & Poetry Program).
Retro Africa Gallery
Retro Africa Gallery is a modern art platform and gallery situated in a tranquil neighborhood of Asokoro. It was founded by Abdullahi Umar and Dolly Kola-Balogun in 2015 and was created as a community for art enthusiasts, curators, and collectors. The gallery holds exhibitions, art fairs, public outreach programs, and intercultural dialogues. The gallery showcases local paintings, statues, and local fabrics.
Institut français du Nigéria
Although the French institute in Nigeria is not purely an art center, it is an institute that was built to provide French lessons, courses, and examinations for children, students, and professionals. The institute was founded by the worldwide organization of Instituts français (French Institutes) and is located in Wuse 2. It is the only one in Nigeria.
The institute’s cultural center hosts local, national, and international art events to promote friendly ties between France, francophone countries, and Nigeria. In addition, the center offers regular piano, guitar, singing, dance, theatre, and visual arts lessons.
Exhibition Pavilion
The exhibition pavilion in Garki, Abuja, is a popular destination for The Abuja Literary Society which holds its annual ALitFest. It is a great place to host workshops, trade fairs, seminars, and festivals.
Discovery Museum
The discovery museum is the first digital museum in Nigeria. What makes this art destination unique from other spots is that it synchronizes art, tech & history. The Museum contains restaurants, a gaming center, 3 cinemas, an adult museum, a children’s museum, a children’s play area, an event center for corporate functions, an outdoor green space for social bonding, and gift shops.
The museum is located in Wuse 2, Abuja.
Nike Art Gallery
Nike Art Gallery is a branch of the popular Nike Art Gallery in Lagos. It was founded by Chief Nike Okundaye. It features wall sculptures that mirror the Osun grove, metal works, a giant elephant sculpture made of tire, paintings, as well as tye and dye, and works of art on fabric.
The gallery is located in Piwoyi village along airport road.
Dolapo Obat Gallery
Dolapo Obat Gallery is a contemporary space for art education. Its aim is to inform minds and inspire beauty creation. It was founded by Dolapo Obat and is located in Maitama. The gallery exhibits contemporary artworks by African artists – paintings, photographs, and sculptures.
Zamko Bookshop
Zamko Bookshop is an exciting art bookshop located in Maitama. It has beautiful wooden decorations and sculptures. Its book/literature collection includes; local fiction and non-fiction, African diaspora literature, children’s stories, motivational books, academic literature, western literature, and so on.