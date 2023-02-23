Ahead of the 2023 general election, the Nigeria Police has hinted that it will deploy 17,401 policemen and 9 Assistant Inspector General of Police to the Federal Capital Territory, The News Chronicle learnt.

The overwhelming number of personnel will be deployed for the Presidential and National Assembly Election which will be held on the 25th of February, 2023.

The Commissioner of Police (CP) in charge of the FCT, Mr Sadiq Abubakar, stated this at a media briefing on Thursday in Abuja.

He said the command had divided the territory into nine sectors, each to be manned by an Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG).

Abubakar said the telephone numbers of the AIGs would be made available to the public for ease of complaints and information sharing.

Meanwhile, a joint Task Force composed of personnel from the Nigerian Army, Navy, Air Force, Police, Civil Defence, Immigration, NDLEA, VIO, Federal Fire Service, FRSC, and Nigerian Correctional are currently meeting at the Eagle Square, Abuja.

The task force is expected to provide adequate security to the residents of Abuja during the Presidential and National Assembly election next Saturday.

As the seat of power, the federal capital territory is expected to be well secured thus the need for adequate security to prevent any breakdown of law and order.

26 total views, 26 views today