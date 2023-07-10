Path The News Chronicle » Opinions » Legal Angle » Abuja private security guard docked for alleged negligence

Abuja private security guard docked for alleged negligence

Kunle Dada July 10, 2023 0
 A 38-year-old security guard, Francis Samaila was on Monday, docked in an Upper Area Court Kubwa, FCT, for alleged negligent conduct.
The Prosecution Counsel, Mr John Okpa told the court that the defendant was employed by the complainant, Mr Godswill Aadum as a security guard to safeguard items in Kubwa Plaza.
 Okpa alleged that the defendant abandoned the plaza and as a result electrical cables worth N1 million, being the property of the complainant were stolen on March 7.
The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of section 198 of the Penal Code.
  The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges.
 The defence counsel, Mr John Adah cited Section 36 subsection 5 of the 1999 constitution, urging the court to exercise its discretion to the defendant’s favour and grant bail on liberal terms.
Adah said the defendant would not jump bail if granted, adding that he had a reliable surety.
The judge, Malam Yahaya Sheshi admitted the defendant to N1 million bail with one surety who must be resident within the court’s jurisdiction.
The matter was thus adjourned to 3rd of August.

