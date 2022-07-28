Things are getting out of place, rumors and scares of Bandits, Kidnappers etc at every corner . Calls and text messages from friends and loved ones, asking how I was and the current situation in Abuja, in their numbers.

The heat is on, everybody is concerned, Senators boiling to impeach, Labour chanting and occupying space in solidarity, Naira falling like packs of cards, prices of things flippy-floppy , rising off the reach of the commoners.

The situation isn’t nice and the future bleaked , only God holds the answer. Like joke, they are creeping, rounding off the seat of power, daring and threading where Angels feared.

The strong hold is caving in, the feared and dreaded largest nation in Africa, loosing potency.

The lion has become mere effigy and the cobra a powerless scarecrow. Lifeless and immobile with no more bite and roar, living off on the past glory of invincibility.

The chita is lame, all manner of creeping and flying creatures of lesser strength and power dare! Like an impotent, our strength fails when it mattered.

Shame! Shame!! Shame!! To those who see nothing with the roasting, thinking it to be a fattening period.

Shame! To those who mount on the rostrum to spill out support for the inexcusable failures of this government, Shame! I say shame!!

Shame to them that see all these pains, strains, killings, hunger etc people struggle to go by, and still wear pridefully their aprons of support for this government. Shame! I say it again shame!!

Shame! Shame!! On you, who defend the viper that wriggles life out of poor Nigerians. You think it knows tribe, religion? You think it understands party?

Like a wind the evil of kidnapping and banditry blows, it hits randomly and anybody could be a victim.

I don’t wish you that, not even my enemy but when the evil of mass destruction is pandered and treated with kid-gloves, we become an endangered specie, everybody becomes a victim.

The worm one fails to kill today becomes a dragon tommorow. The smouldering light that one ignores becomes an infenor that razed down the entire nation to dust and ashes.

Politics is a game we all play at different levels . Non is apolitical, playing Politics with the most sensitive things that place the corporate existence of ones life into a risk isn’t a good path to ply. It is self destructive, cutting of ones nose to spite ones face.

We are all in this boat ( Nigeria) the sea rages, the wave turbulent, the atmosphere dark and gloomy, the holes on the ship letting in water In droplets, if nothing is done, timely too ,this ship is sailing to doom and the lives in there, Igbo, Yoruba, Hausa, PDP, APC, LABOUR etc supporters would all go down.

Continue to support cluelessness, paint it with words and decorate it with party, tribal and religious biases and sentiments. Make it look dashing while in indeed it is awful. Make it look like a tonic, while in reality it tastes like bitters, make the wind of evil change look like the gentle lush breeze of progress. A day of reckoning is coming, when indeed we will all ripe the very things we all complacently allow to be when they would have pulled out.

Abuja is hot, Nigeria is heated, everywhere is encircled, no place is safe. We are jinxed, our future uncertain and safety open ended.

Support who you want to support, remember, war hunger, insecurity etc when they start, just like rain and sun, all get the impact.

Nation first! Integrity a passion to pursue . We are called to be patriotic at all times. Anything less, anything that discourages it, should be treated as a malignant growth to be cut off.

God help! And the help is now!

Jarlath Opara