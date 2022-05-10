Abuja: Missing Pastor found dead in Uncompleted Building

A pastor, identified as Segun Adebisi has been found dead in an uncompleted building in Kubwa, Abuja after going missing for days.

According to the reports, his corpse was found on Saturday morning, May 7, during a thorough search by the residents of the area.

One Mr Odion Rufus, a resident, narrated to the reporters on scene, how they had dispersed into the bushes around the pipeline area from 8pm till 12am searching for the man of God but no sign of him.

They however, conducted another round of search the following morning which led to them discovering his corpse in an uncompleted building.

He added that they found his body with injuries on his head which appeared like he was hit in the head with a stick of wood lying close to his corpse.

