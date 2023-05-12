Abuja lawyer receives award for promoting ease of doing business

For Babayemi Olaniyan,a young Nigerian lawyer and philanthropist, recognition keeps coming from far and near.

The consummate legal practitioner whose heart for the distressed and disadvantaged is well-known has built a school for poor children in Nasarawa State as well as feted prisoners, street cleaners ,teachers and the sick within the Federal Capital Territory.

On Wednesday, 26th April 2023, Olaniyan who is the Lead Partner of Lehi Attorneys, was recognized by the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC) at its 5th Anniversary held at the state house, Abuja for his role in promoting Ease of Doing Business in Nigeria.

Mr Olaniyan, had facilitated various trainings for Magistrates in several States in the country on the application of the Small Claims Law and operations of the small claims court.

The award was presented by the minister of trade and Investment under the chairmanship of the Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

At the award, Olaniyan noted that speedy resolution of disputes is an essential part of building a solid business climate in Nigeria.

Lehi Attorneys, an Abuja-based fast-paced Corporate/ Commercial law firm recognizes the importance of speedy dispute resolution and constantly seeks ways to make it easier to do business in Nigeria.

A country desperately in need of timely boosts to its economy and entrepreneurship can really do with the empowerment activities of a future-focused lawyer like Mr. Olaniyan.