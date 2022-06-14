Abuja lawyer fetes street cleaners

For many young Nigerians, their idea of celebrating ‘Democracy Day’ is reaching out to those Nigerians who contribute to the wellbeing of the society but are often neglected.

Such was the case for an Abuja-based legal practitioner Babayemi Olaniyan Esq, the convener of Yemi Olaniyan and Friends (YOF), and the Lead Partner of Lehi Attorneys, a corporate and commercial law firm based in Abuja, when he reached out to 100 Abuja street cleaners on Monday June 13,2022.

The event tagged ‘Project Smile: Street Cleaners Edition’ which held under the auspices of Yemi Olaniyan and Friends (YOF) and Lehi Attorneys saw street cleaners within the Gudu and Wuse 2 areas of the Federal Capital Territory surprised with gifts.

A total of 100 cleaners received the sum of N5,000 each, and food items, provisions and toiletries worth another N5000.

While expressing his gratitude to his friends for participating in the project, and street cleaners for keeping Abuja and its environs clean, the chief convener of the project, Babayemi Olaniyan Esq tasked Nigerians to always do all they can no matter how little to reach out to those who may be struggling just to survive.

According to Mr. Olaniyan, “I believe we cannot change the world at once but we can all try in our little corners and in our own little ways. There is so much hardship in the world, but a little love here and there to people who cannot repay the good done to them will go a long way in reaffirming that good people still exist in the world.”

He pledged that YOF and Lehi Attorneys will continue to reach out to the underserved within the Federal Capital Territory and even beyond.