Tuesday, June 14, 2022
Advertisement
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
Abuja lawyer fetes street cleaners

Photo Source: Author

Abuja lawyer fetes street cleaners

Kenechukwu Obiezu

Kenechukwu Obiezu

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on Whatsapp

For many young Nigerians, their idea of celebrating ‘Democracy Day’ is reaching out to those Nigerians who contribute to the wellbeing of the society but are often neglected.

Such was the case for an Abuja-based legal practitioner Babayemi Olaniyan Esq, the convener of Yemi Olaniyan and Friends (YOF), and the Lead Partner of Lehi Attorneys, a corporate and commercial law firm based in Abuja, when he reached out to 100 Abuja street cleaners on Monday June 13,2022.

The event tagged ‘Project Smile: Street Cleaners Edition’ which held under the auspices of Yemi Olaniyan and Friends (YOF) and Lehi Attorneys saw street cleaners within the Gudu and Wuse 2 areas of the Federal Capital Territory surprised with gifts.

A total of 100 cleaners received the sum of N5,000 each, and food  items, provisions and  toiletries  worth another N5000.

While expressing his gratitude to his friends for participating in the project, and  street cleaners for keeping Abuja and its environs clean, the chief convener of the project, Babayemi Olaniyan Esq tasked Nigerians to always do all they can no matter how little to reach out to those who may be struggling just to survive.

According to Mr. Olaniyan, “I believe we cannot change the world at once but we can all try in our little corners and in our own little ways. There is so much hardship in the world, but a little love here and there to people who cannot repay the good done to them will go a long way in reaffirming that good people still exist in the world.”

He pledged that YOF and Lehi Attorneys will continue to reach out to the underserved within the Federal Capital Territory and even beyond.

 

 

Our motto is: ‘We stand for the truth, irrespective of who tells it’. Driven by this philosophy, our aim has been to create a platform where every voice, every narrative – provided they are decently expressed –  is allowed expression. Our belief is that by promoting unfettered competition of ideas, the truth will eventually emerge. Obviously, doing this while resisting any temptation to be captured by any special interest or tendency makes survival as an online newspaper more challenging. This is why we will appreciate any support from our readers:

Bank details:

Account Name: The News Chronicle
Bank: UBA
Account No.: 1022603956 (Naira)

Domiciliary Account  – dollar-denominated:
Bank:  UBA
Account Number: 3002835294 ($)

Please email details of your bank transfer to: publisher@thenews-chronicle.com or send them by WhatsApp to: 07058078841

Professor Jideofor Adibe

Publisher

Subscribe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Follow Us For More

Follow Us

Related Posts

Load More
ADVERTISEMENT

What's New?

Join us live Join us live Join us live
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 The News Chronicle