For Nigeria’s rural poor, so much of life is a struggle. This struggle amidst plenty is akin to thirst in the midst of water and is especially true for rural children for whom poverty and insecurity have made education an impossible journey. Luckily for the Akwaita community of Nasarawa State, one Nigerian is out to change the narrative.

For Mr Babayemi Olaniyan, an Abuja-based lawyer, touching lives comes naturally and is tantamount to transforming communities, their children and their families.

This unwavering belief informed his recent donation of the first-ever block of 3 classrooms and two toilets to the New Songs Christian Children school in the community.

The project which was commenced in September 2022 was commissioned for use on January 31st 2023.

The school is run by a missionary who has been teaching children in the community under trees for years. The project was dedicated amidst an atmosphere of joy, gratitude and great hope as parents and children in the community showed their appreciation with singing and dancing.

On why he donated the project, Mr Olaniyan whose law firm, Lehi Attorneys, is Nigeria’s first intermediary Law firm which uses cutting-edge technology to solve clients’ problems as well as meet their commercial needs, said ‘‘I always want to leave an impact in my world. I saw a need and decided to meet it. Because we must do all we can one day at a time to make the world a better place. Education is a very vital part of life and I believe this project has made a mark in the lives of everyone in Akwaita community” The Children now have a better chance at beating poverty and developing their community. The seed has been sown, growth is certain.

Mr Babayemi Olaniyan is reputed for his generosity and is well known for his mantra “Touching Lives, One Project at a time”. Together with his friends and volunteers known as Yemi Olaniyan and Friends(YoF) he reaches out to different people in the society at different times of the year.