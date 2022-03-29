Abuja-Kaduna Train Attack: Former Nigerian Deputy Governor sustains gun Injury

Following the recent news on the Abuja-Kaduna train attack, former Zamfara state deputy governor, Alhaji Ibrahim Wakkala has reportedly sustained gun injury during the attack on Monday, March 28.

According to Legit the Kaduna-bound train conveying hundreds of passengers derailed on Monday, March 28, after explosives believed to be IED’S planted on the rail track went off around Katari, Kaduna state.

The ex-deputy governor who was returning from the All Progressive Congress (APC) national convention when he was caught in the crossfire between the terrorists and the Nigerian military.

However, according to the reports, Alhaji Wakkala who was shot in the leg is currently receiving and responding to treatment in a medical facility in Kaduna after being moved to the military hospital.

His aide, Yusuf Idris said:

‘’He is responding to treatment very well. He is answering phone calls in his bed. I spoke to him and several other people spoke to him also. There is no cause for alarm.