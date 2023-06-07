Abuja Fashion Week 2023: Where Style Meets Elegance

The Abuja Fashion Week which is set to hold on the 29th and 30th of July in Playzone Arena, Garki Area II, Abuja by 9 am, aims to showcase the works of up-and-coming designers; from avant-garde designs to elegant classics with every garment telling a unique story, that will leave guests breathless and inspired.

As the models sashay down the catwalk, showcasing the latest trends, be ready to immerse yourself in a world where fashion dreams come to life.

Tickets are available at https://www.tix.com/AFW

 

 

 

 

