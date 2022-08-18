Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, have arrested the MD/CEO of Marvelrock Pharmaceuticals and Stores Limited, Mr. Orakwe Chibuike Celestine, for engaging in sales of illicit and controlled drugs on popular e-commerce platform, Jiji.ng.

A statement by the commission said “A graduate of Business Administration from the University of Abuja, Orakwe registered the pharmaceutical company on 16th December 2014 with the certificate and support of a licensed pharmacist, who opted out of the deal in 2017. The suspect continued running the business and enrolled it on Jiji.ng platform in 2019. He however came under NDLEAs radar in October 2021 when he advertised many pharmaceutical products such as Tramadol, Ketamine Hydrochloride injection, Hypnox flunitrazepam tablets among others on the Jiji.ng online marketplace.

“Between 26th October 2021 and 8th August 2022, the team of anti-narcotic officers assigned to investigate Orakwes drug business activities was able to establish the suspect was selling Tramadol 225mg and other illicit/controlled drugs through the e-commerce platform. As a result, the suspect was arrested with some quantities of Tramadol and Swiphnol brand of Rohypnol on Monday 8th August at a drink joint in Jabi area of Abuja where he had gone to make some supplies of orders made through his online channel on Jiji.ng.

“In his reaction to Orakwes arrest, Chairman/Chief Executive of NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd) said the painstaking investigation and process of arresting the businessman should send a strong message to those hiding behind the internet to engage in marketing and selling of illicit/controlled drugs that the Agency will definitely get them to face the consequences of their action.”