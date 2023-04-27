A 35-year-old tailor, Sheidu Mukaila, was docked in a Zuba Magistrates’ Court for allegedly taking nude pictures of a suspect at the police station.

The police charged the defendant who lives in Bassa village, Abuja, with defamation, printing or engraving matter known to be defamatory and attempt to commit an offence.

The prosecution counsel, James Idachaba told the court that the defendant was detained at the Airport Police Station on April 4.

Idachaba alleged that while the defendant was at the counter, he used his Android phone to take naked pictures of a suspect, Uja Obiajulu and sent to the suspect’s wife.

He said that the defendant did same to cause tension adding that the offence contravenes the provisions of Sections 391, 95 and 394 of the Penal Code.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty.

The defence counsel, Thaddeus Mbalian made a bail application for the defendant, citing section 36(5)of the 1999 constitution and 163 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA).

Mbalian however urged the court to exercise its discretion judiciously, adding that the defendant is innocent until proven otherwise.

The Magistrate, Abdulaziz Ismail granted the defendant N1million bail, with a surety who must be a civil servant from Grade level 7.

Magistrate Ismail also ordered that the surety must produce a copy of his last promotion letter to the court and adjourned the matter until May 17 for hearing.