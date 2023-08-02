Abraka residents scamper for safety as FG harvests 52 Yahoo Boys

Operatives of the Benin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on Tuesday, August 1, 2023 arrested 52 suspected internet fraudsters at their hideout in Abraka, a university town in Delta State.

A statement by the commission said the suspects were arrested following actionable intelligence linking them to internet-related activities fraud.

Those arrested are Okpoikibo Blessing, Seth Chukwumah, Success Oghenekuwe, Ugboko Constance, Michael Amen, Ebiren Emmanuel, Emuerhime Louis Victory, Wisdom Uwaoluetan, Odiri Ejiro, Ejenavi Maro, Oyinkepreye Eric, Prosper Enahoro, Ogbebor Princewill, Ogbebor Clinton, Enabor Peter Odianosen, Apoi Ufuoma, Apoi Purity, Emmanuel Chukwuemeka, Andrew Ogwu, Joshua Osiobe, Christian Skinn, Opiete Godbless and Ugboko Justin.

The list also include Ezeagbor Chibuzor, Aneh Auwerosuo, Solomon Robinson, Frank- Ese Oheoghene, Dafinome Osume, Adigbuo Raphael, Akai Philip, Ariomaghwa Lucky, Prince Tamunotonye, Jeffrey Nwose, Edah Edison, Isoso Precious, Akpouona-Imomoh Malcolm and Berta Akpoveta.

Others are Johnson Chinechere, Okpidi Oghenerukevwe, Ogizeh Japheth, Ohareh Isaiah Owadinisu, Aloamalant Emmanuel Ifechukwude, Oghenechouwe Emuese, James Hart Okon, Tsebi Princewill, Oyinkepreye Anderson, ThankGod Okeke, Adigbuo Raphel Chijinda, Gajah James and Uchechukwu Victory Tabowen

Items recovered from them include five Lexus RX350, one Mercedes Benz GLA, three Mercedes Benz GLA 350, one Honda Accord, Laptop computers and mobile phones.

The suspects have made useful statements and will be charged to court as soon as the investigation is concluded, the commission said.

