We were so happy and hopeful to see a generation of Nigerian youths stand up to the antics of such a wicked and barbaric government. They engaged in a peaceful protest and for the first time, Nigerians were united, traversing the barriers of religion and ethnicity. This protest was held in all parts of the states, having Abuja and Lagos as its focus. For days, the youths filled the roads with their placards demanding accountability from their government, justice for those who have suffered from police brutality, slashing of the salaries of politicians, and a cry for development and peace. Gradually, this movement gained international recognition as the youths finally found the power in their voice and they used it to gain momentum for each day.

Prior to the End SARS protest, the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) officials were notoriously noted by Nigerian youths to harass people (especially the youths), either on the basis of their hair do, tattoos, the kind of phones and cars they use, or dressing. They intrude on the privacy of Nigerians by requesting to search their phones and in some cases, their houses. When one asks what one has done, they beat the person up for nothing and lock them up. These people so far, have engaged in more daylight robbery than actual robbers. They have more rape cases than the public is aware of and they probably have more murder cases than actual murderers.

This anomaly gave birth to the movement ‘End SARS’ in which the youths came out to express themselves in a peaceful protest by saying no to police brutality and much more to the bigger problem of bad governance in Nigeria. The End SARS protest became the key that opened Nigerians to the reality of the many problems facing Nigeria. This is because for so many years, our leaders have constantly insulted our intelligence with their numerous lies, unaccountability, embezzlement, injustice and lack of concern for the well-being of her citizenry, inter alia.

There is no doubt that Nigerians are being ruled by a government that would silence and kill citizens rather than hearken to their plea. A government that would hide Covid-19 palliatives that were donated rather than feed its people. A government that would rather spend quality time with their cows, than address pertinent national issues. A government who embraces terrorists and acclaims them freedom fighters. A government that has failed in its primary responsibility to protect the lives and properties of her citizens. A government that chose to inject rogue elements into a peaceful protest rather than protect its people. A government that probed and terminated the accounts of protesters but find it hard to trace the accounts of those who sponsor terrorism in Nigeria.

Was it too much to ask for a better Nigeria? Was it too much to ask that the government protect the lives of her citizens? Was it too much to ask that the parents affected by the excesses of SARS should be compensated? Was it too much to ask that our children should be given good and quality education? Was it too much to ask that our leaders be accountable to us? Was it too much to ask that justice and peace should take their pride of place? Was it too much to ask that our youths get employed after their university training? Was it too much to ask that Nigeria should be ruled by qualified and innovative minds? Was it too much to ask that the government should be faithful to their primary duties?

In reaction to these pleadings of the youths, the Nigerian government decided to act normally. They immediately sanctioned the Nigerian Army to storm the Lekki toll gate to maim and kill peaceful protesters; military men were there killing Nigerians on Nigerian soil. The youths were placed in a gun fight with no weapon. They had only the Nigerian Flag which they raised, singing the national anthem with gusto, and in minutes, dreams and futures were lost. It was an unfair fight against those who wield political power, resources and money; a fight against those who dictated what was termed normal or abnormal. To them, it was normal since our prodigious pool of conscripts for terrorism, banditry, and insecurity looms large. Thus, it was no surprise again to hear that the Nigerian government refuted all the evidences and recommendations of the Lagos White Paper. It is normal! But this is in truth an ‘abnormal normalcy.’ This abnormal normalcy is deep on so many levels stifling our growth and progress as a nation.

Nwabuisi Johnpaul, melchi5801@gmail.com