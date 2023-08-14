Abia State Governor Bans Okada Operations In Umuahia And Aba Metropolis

Dr. Alex Otti, the Governor of Abia State, has issued a decisive directive to halt the operations of commercial motorcyclists, commonly known as Okada, in both Umuahia, the state capital, and Aba metropolis.

In a statement released by Kazie Uko, the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, it was announced that effective from Monday, August 14, 2023, the operation of motorcycles for commercial purposes within the streets of Umuahia and Aba townships will be prohibited. Any motorcycle found in violation of this directive will be confiscated by security agencies.

Moreover, individuals caught disregarding this order will be apprehended by law enforcement personnel and potentially subjected to legal proceedings. This order takes immediate effect, aiming to address concerns related to public safety and urban transportation.

Governor Otti’s decision to implement this ban underscores his commitment to maintaining order and safety within the state’s urban areas.