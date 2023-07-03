Path The News Chronicle » News » Abia State Assembly Raises Committee to Screen Commissioner Nominees 

Abia State Assembly Raises Committee to Screen Commissioner Nominees 

Adekunle Taofeek July 3, 2023 0
Abia State Assembly
Abia State House of Assembly has constituted a seven-member committee for the screening of the 19 commissioner nominees submitted by Governor Alex Otti.

The speaker, Emmanuel Emeruwa, speaking after reading out the names of the nominees, appealed to members of the committee to expedite action on the assignment.

He told the committee headed by Chinasa Anthony of Umuahia Central that this had become necessary to enable Otti move in full swing to deliver his campaign promises.

The nominees are Monica Ironkwe, Kingsley Anoribe, Uche Eme-Uche, Philemon Ogbonna, Mike Akpara, Ngozi Okoronkwo, Okey Kanu, Ikechukwu Uwaoma, and Chaka Chukwumereije.

Others are Uzo Nwachukwu, Joel Ogbonna, Chima Oriaku, Nwaobilor Ananaba, Chimezie Ukaegbu, Ngozi Felix, Don Oti, Sunny Onwuma, Ikechukwu Monday, and Mathew Ekwuribe.

 

Members of the committee are Destiny Akaraka, Aba North; Goddy Adiele, Ukwa West; Nnamdi Ibekwe, Bende North; Kalu Mba Nwoke, Ohafia South; Boniface Isienyi, Ikwuano; and Fyne Ahuama, Osioma, South

Hot Gist

Share this post

More Stories

Global Food Crisis

USAID To Provide New Funding To Address Global Food Crisis

Kestér Kenn Klomegâh July 3, 2023 0

Anambra Health Insurance Agency To Review Drug Tariff Regime Once Again

Kenechukwu Ofomah July 3, 2023 0

IGP Targets Effective Police Personnel Motivation With Resuscitation Of Awards, Commendation Tradition

Kenechukwu Ofomah July 3, 2023 0

FRSC Confirms One Dead in Anambra Multiple Collision, Amid Conflicting Casualty Figures

Kenechukwu Ofomah July 3, 2023 0

Oborevwori, Okowa deny feud over juicy political appointments

Francis Francis July 3, 2023 0

If you don’t pray for us, all of us will suffer the consequences – Gov tells Nigerians

Merit Ugolo July 3, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Club Relation Theory

Club Relation Theory: Hiow China Is Supporting South-South Cooperation And Development

Oboshi Agyeno July 3, 2023 0
Abia State Assembly

Abia State Assembly Raises Committee to Screen Commissioner Nominees 

Adekunle Taofeek July 3, 2023 0
Volatile Fx Market

CPPE Attempts To Halt The Very Volatile Fx Market As Dollar Trades Between N461.5 And N841 At I&E

Kings Nwachukwu July 3, 2023 0
Cross-Border Commerce

Ecobank, Access, And Others Sign Agreement To Revolutionize Cross-Border Commerce

Iken July 3, 2023 0
N5 Billion Rice Contract

A N5 Billion Rice Contract Has Been Launched On The Commodities Exchange

Ken Ibenne July 3, 2023 0