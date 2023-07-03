Path The News Chronicle » News » Abia State Assembly Raises Committee to Screen Commissioner Nominees 

Abia State Assembly Raises Committee to Screen Commissioner Nominees 

Adekunle Taofeek July 3, 2023 0
Abia State Assembly
Abia State House of Assembly has constituted a seven-member committee for the screening of the 19 commissioner nominees submitted by Governor Alex Otti.

The speaker, Emmanuel Emeruwa, speaking after reading out the names of the nominees, appealed to members of the committee to expedite action on the assignment.

He told the committee headed by Chinasa Anthony of Umuahia Central that this had become necessary to enable Otti move in full swing to deliver his campaign promises.

The nominees are Monica Ironkwe, Kingsley Anoribe, Uche Eme-Uche, Philemon Ogbonna, Mike Akpara, Ngozi Okoronkwo, Okey Kanu, Ikechukwu Uwaoma, and Chaka Chukwumereije.

Others are Uzo Nwachukwu, Joel Ogbonna, Chima Oriaku, Nwaobilor Ananaba, Chimezie Ukaegbu, Ngozi Felix, Don Oti, Sunny Onwuma, Ikechukwu Monday, and Mathew Ekwuribe.

 

Members of the committee are Destiny Akaraka, Aba North; Goddy Adiele, Ukwa West; Nnamdi Ibekwe, Bende North; Kalu Mba Nwoke, Ohafia South; Boniface Isienyi, Ikwuano; and Fyne Ahuama, Osioma, South

