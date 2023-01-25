The governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party in Abia, Uchenna Ikonne, has died, according to a family statement.

Mr Ikonne, an ally of Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, who clinched the party’s gubernatorial ticket in 2022, passed on, Wednesday morning at the National Hospital, Abuja, following a cardiac arrest.

He was 65 years old.

The academic-turned-politician had been ill for a while and received treatments in the United Kingdom for several months before recently returning to Nigeria

According to the statement signed by his son Chikezie Ikonne.

‘I regret to announce the death of my dear father, Prof Eleazar Uchenna Ikonne, who died at the National Hospital Abuja today, 25th January 2023 by 4am after a brief illness’.

He was recovering after taking proper treatment in the United Kingdom but relapsed a few days ago leading to multiple cardiac arrests for which he didn’t recover from.

“Further details and arrangements would be made known to the public after deliberations and meetings are made within the family,” the statement by his son Dr Uche- Ikonne Chikezie read.

Meanwhile, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has reacted to the death of Professor Eleazar Uchenna Ikonne, the governorship candidate of the PDP in the state.

Ikpeazu in a statement personally signed by him, prayed God to grant the soul of the late Professor eternal rest and to those he left behind, the fortitude to bear the loss.

Ikpeazu further directed “that all flags in Abia State PDP offices be lowered and flown at half-mast while all campaign activities for the party at all levels be suspended until Monday, 30th January, 2023.”

He also urged all leaders and members of the party to remain calm as they seek for a way out of the terrible situation.

The statement reads:

“It is with a heavy heart but total submission to the will of God that we announce the passing of our Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate for the 2023 general elections, Prof Eleazar Uchenna Ikonne, which sad event took place in the early hours of today at the National Hospital, Abuja, after a brief illness.

“While we condole with the family of the late Professor of Optometry, the PDP family and Abians in general, we pray God to have mercy on his soul, grant him eternal rest and give everyone affected by his unfortunate demise the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

“As a mark of honour to our dear departed brother, I hereby direct that all flags in Abia State PDP offices be lowered and flown at half-mast while all campaign activities for the party at all levels be suspended until Monday, 30th January, 2023.

“I urge all PDP leaders and members to remain calm as we navigate through this difficult period together.”