Market and shopping mall buildings that fail integrity tests in Abia State will be facing the bulldozer. The Ikpeazu administration has concluded plans to roll out the bulldozer for such buildings.

Commissioner for Trade and Investment, John Okiyi Kalu, made the plan public at a meeting with Chairmen of market committees in the state, explaining that the action is meant to protect traders and customers from building collapse.

Kalu decried the spate of illegal construction works in the markets and malls in Aba and other parts of the state, and warned that such would be demolished without notice to the occupants or owners.

He further warned that approvals must be obtained from the Ministry of trade and investment and other relevant agencies of the state before any work or modification made.

“We have put together a team made up of structural engineers and architects as well as town planners and building technologists to engage in the review and report back to government within 4 weeks. After that, those with due approvals and conformity to safe building procedures will be allowed to continue work and business without hindrance”, he said.

He assured that the ministry is focused on delivering a remodelled Ariaria International and New Markets in Ngwa Road, Aba.

“Though natural phenomena such as the unabating rainfall and other unforeseen disruptions have impacted the speed of the work being done in A-Line Ariaria market, we want to do everything possible to meet the timelines given to the ministry.

“Interestingly, many of those expecting to see standard foundations that apply while building other houses at the project site are not privy to the design of the remodeled Ariaria project to know exactly where we are with the work.

“Basically the pillars are currently being erected and as soon as the sedimentation and aging process are completed such people will be pleasantly surprised with the next structures that will emerge. We have also delineated the work in a manner that ensures that while the drainage and internal road components are marked out, the market buildings will emerge first before we do the roads and drains.”