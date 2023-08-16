Abia Govt Ban on Motorcycles: Group Applauds Otti, Urges Caution in Implementation

A Civil Society Group, Centre for Human Rights Advocacy and Wholesome Society (CEHRAWS), has extolled Dr. Alex Otti, the new Abia State governor for his proscription of commercial motorcycles within Umuahia, the State capital, and Aba Metropolis.

The governor had announced the proscription, with effect from the 14th of August 2023, through a press statement signed by his press secretary, Mr Kazie Uko.

However, in a chat with some journalist, Mr. Chuka Okoye Peters, the Executive Director of CEHRAWS held that the directive is laudable and timely coming at heels of the inauguration of a special Security Joint Task Force (JTF), code-named “Operation Crush”, set up to arrest the growing and worrisome security challenges threatening the peace of the State.

Mr. Okoye further affirmed the directive underscores this government’s readiness to reposition Abia State as the first in terms of ease of doing business in Nigeria.

He also called on the security agents, especially the Police Force to be caution-minded and not be overzealous in carrying out the said directive, so as not to sabotage governments good intentions.

The CEHRAWS Executive Director, complained about reports they gathered in the past concerning the implementation of similar Executive order; where some officers of the NPF went around the rural and urban areas of the state to impound commercial motorcycles as well as private ones with impunity.

“We want to implore the Police authorities to work within the ambit of the law and not compound the problems and difficulties already faced by many especially in rural communities,” he said.

The group went on to plead with the masses to quench the notion that the directive is senseless, anti-people, and ill-timed, noting that it is a proactive security-oriented policy aimed at entrenching a safer society since the last quarter of the year is by the corner (A period Susceptible to High Crime Rate).

He noted; “Instead, the people should constructively and officially present their concerns to the government for possible amendment of the said governor’s directive through their associations or non-governmental organizations.”