In addition to the electronic ticketing (e-ticketing) system it had previously activated, the Abia State Internal Revenue Service has also launched the Instant Tax Clearance Certificate (ITCC) system, which enables taxpayers who need Tax Clearance Certificates (TCC) to process, download, and generate them online on their own from the comfort of their locations anywhere in the world.

In an interview, Celestine Agbara, the chairman of the Abia State Internal Revenue Service (Service), defined the ITCC innovation as a practical, straightforward, and fraud-free online application for self-processing and generation of TCC by the taxpayers themselves.

According to him, under ITCC, a taxpayer who needs a TCC must first log into https://TCC.abia.tax to complete four quick procedures before printing out as many TCCs as they need.

“Once the taxpayer who has obtained the Abia State Social Security Identification Number (ABSSIN), which is provided by Revotax Ltd), logs on to tcc.abia.tax, using a browser, he/she ( Tax Payer ) undergoes Tax assessment by filling in the year of payment.”

Agbara claims that following the available payment methods, a Certified True Copy will be provided to the individual’s email address so that, when a successful payment has been made, they can print off the processed TCC.

The state-reformed digital revenue collection system was created to reduce heavy taxation as well as close the loopholes and illegal windows through which money intended for the state’s development is diverted into private pockets and businesses, according to Chief Anthony Umejiofor, CTO at Appmart Integrated Ltd and a member of the ITCC Deployment Team.

This new strategy, in the words of Umejiofor, “would streamline processes, lessen the burden of compliance on taxpayers, and accelerate an effective, streamlined, and transparent collection of taxes in the state.”

Agbara also provided an explanation of the e-ticketing system, describing it as an electronic platform that allows vendors and agents to sell daily revenue tickets in locations that are difficult for civil servants to access or at odd hours and send the proceeds directly to bank accounts designated by the government, while also ensuring that they only receive the money they were paid by the government for.

In order to achieve optimal service delivery, he revealed that the ITCC and e-ticketing systems are some of the revenue service automation processes. He claimed that these two processes have significantly improved state revenue/tax collection and added that e-ticketing was a component of the revenue drive authorized by the State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, during the Covid-19 pandemic to prevent people from making physical contact with one another.

While Agbara urged eligible taxpayers to process and acquire their TCCs online as well as visit the service offices for tax assessment, essential questions, and counseling, the CTO praised the state governor, the Service Chairman, and staff for enhancing the state’s revenue recovery.