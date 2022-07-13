Abhorred Super Eagles forward Chidera Ejuke joins Hertha Berlin on loan from CSKA Moscow.

Hertha Berlin announced officially the transfer of Nigeria player Chidera Ejuke on loan from CSKA Moscow on a one year deal. He joined CSKA from Sportclub Heerenveen in the Dutch league in 2020 having gone through Supreme Court FC, Gombe United in Nigeria and Vålerenga in Norway.

Ejuke has fallen out of favour from earning a Super Eagle’s call up since January during the Nations Cup in Cameroon. He has also been left out from the CSKA Moscow squad that played three friendly games preparing for the new season ahead.

The 24-year-old forward made 55 Premier Liga caps for CSKA Moscow, managing 10 goals and 8 assists.

He made his debut with Super Eagles on 13th October, and has appeared in the Green White Green 8 times for the three times African Champions.

Chidera’s words after sealing his move: “I’m looking forward to playing for Hertha, in the Bundesliga and this special challenge. I want to do my bit in helping the club achieve its goals.”

Fredi Bobic said: “Chidera Ejuke has joined Hertha BSC on loan from CSKA Moscow and will play for the Blue-Whites next season.”

“Chidera has proved himself in several European leagues already and brings good skills alongside speed and versatility. We’re sure that he’ll improve our game with his abilities,” on the attacker’s arrival, who feels best on the left wing.”