Abe is not a candidate for 2023 gubernatorial election – Eze

Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Eze Chukwumeka Eze, has said the chances of former Rivers South-East Senator, Magnus Abe, to get the guber ticket of the APC for the 2023 elections has been impeded by necessary estoppel arising from his very many treacherous acts of betrayal and anti-party engagements since 2015 till date.

Reacting to comments credited to Abe in a recent interview with Channels Television, where the ex-Lawmaker categorically stated that he can emerge Rivers Governor in 2023 without the support of his estranged benefactor – the Minister of Transportation, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Amaechi, Chief Eze said such wishful thought can only be rested on the tripod of the figment of Abe’s imagination, stressing that his fantasy fiction has a tenuous grasp on reality and thus, void.

In a statement made available to the press, the former National Publicity Secretary of the defunct New People’s Democratic Party (nPDP), said Abe’s inclination to clinch the party’s ticket and win at the polls without the support of the leadership and members of the Rivers APC beats ones imagination and aligns with the general proposition which pegs Abe as a hypocritical opportunist and self-professed democrat who is grossly bereft of knowledge of the mechanics of a democratic process.

“With the confidence he spoke, one wonders whether Abe has schemed to usurp leadership and arrogate to himself and his few friends the responsibilities of party members of electing candidates to fly the party’s flags against the tenets of democracy, during the 2023 elections.”

Whatever be the case, Chief Eze reminded Sen. Abe that one key strategy of winning an election especially in a democratic clime, is to get the support of majority of members of the party and ultimately the electorates who reserve the right to make choices at the polls according to preference and not through the anti-people schemes and undemocratic tactics and methodologies which he prefers and has plotted to deploy.

Recall that a few days ago, the Rivers State Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party, Amb. Desmond Akawo, held a meeting with members of Sen. Abe’s political group where a deal was sealed to continue to use the courts to perpetuate instability in the Rivers APC, as a strategy contrived to outwit the party to enable the PDP coast to victory effortlessly once again.

The horrible revelation was made by Abe’s friends – Tonte Amachree and Kelvine Okechukwu, both of who among others, attended the said meeting held at the residence of a former Rivers Justice Commissioner, Worgu Boms.

Chief Eze however assured that the confidence of Sen. Abe, the People’s Democratic Party and other conflict entrepreneurs and allies, in the menacing schemes in the Rivers State Judiciary to unjustly hunt the Rivers State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress ahead of 2023 will fail.

While calling on Judges in the state to be courageous enough to protect the integrity of judiciary and the justice system by resisting every offer from wrongdoers to pervert justice, Eze stressed that dragging the judiciary into the dirty waters of partisan politics ahead of 2023 as was also the case in 2015/19, will definitely weaken the institution and further wane public confidence in the Nigerian judicial system.

The party Chief called on Abe to engage in a more productive ventures rather than waste his time and energy on the Governorship of the state which in all honesty should and in fact has been set aside for the riverine people in line with the principle of rotation and good brotherhood, emphasizing further that his anti-party activities since 2015 place a hurdle on him from party engagements as morality restrains one from benefiting from his own wrongs.