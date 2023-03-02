The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, yesterday arraigned Abdulsalam Saleh Abdulkarim before Justice Mohammed Nasir Yunusa of the Federal High Court Kano.

The defendant, popularly known as A.A Zaura, was arraigned on a four count charge of obtaining by false pretense.

One of the charges read “That you, Abdulkarim Saleh Abdulssalam, sometime in August 2014, at Kano within the Kano Judicial Division of the High Court, with intent to defraud, obtained the sum of Two Hundred Thousand Dollars ($200,000.00) from Dr. Jamman Al- Azmi when you represented that you have the capacity to partner with him for a joint venture business, which representation you knew to be false, and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 1[1)(a) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006, and punishable under Section 1(3) of the same Act”.

Zaura pleaded not guilty to the charges when it was read to him.

In view of his plea, counsel for the prosecution Aisha Tahar Habib asked for a trial date.

Counsel representing the defendant, Ishaq Mudi Dikko, SAN, applied for bail on behalf of his client.

After a brief argument between the parties Justice, Yunusa ruled that the defendant continue with the bail terms earlier granted to him by the court.

The matter has been adjourned till May 2, 2023 for the commencement of retrial.

The defendant’s trial is starting afresh after the Court of Appeal nullified his discharge and acquittal on fraud charges by Justice A. L Allagoa of the Federal High Court, Kano. Zaura is alleged to have defrauded a Kuwaiti Citizen of the sum of $1,320,000 (One Million Three Hundred and Twenty Thousand Dollars) under the pretext that he is in the business of building properties in Dubai, Kuwait and other Arab countries.

