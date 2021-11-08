The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, today, secured a major victory in the fight against economic and financial crimes as a former Chairman of the defunct Pension Reform Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina, has been found guilty and sent to prison.

Maina who was jailed by Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court, Abuja on charges of operating fictitious bank accounts, corruption, and money laundering to the tune of N2 billion was prosecuted alongside his firm, Common Input Property and Investment Ltd.

Details shortly…